Update: Driver of State Road 2 Crash Issued Several Citations and Has Permit Revoked



More details have been provided on the crash that occurred on State Road 2 in eastern LaPorte County on Tuesday. Deputies Corey Chavez and Josh Smith were providing traffic control on State Road 2 at CR 600 East. Deputy Smith was blocking the eastbound lanes and Deputy Chavez was blocking the westbound lanes. The deputies had traffic stopped in both directions on SR 2 while a tower of an irrigation system was being moved from one location to another. A semi-tractor trailer traveling eastbound on SR 2 drove around the stopped traffic and into a turn lane. The semi-tractor narrowly missed Deputy Smith’s police vehicle. The semi collided with the irrigation tower. The impact of the crash forced the irrigation tower into Deputy Chavez’s police vehicle while he was seated inside. There were no injuries associated with the crash.The 26 year old semi-tractor driver of Chicago advised investigating deputies that he was unable to stop. The driver was issued citations at the scene.The semi-tractor and trailer were approximately 20,000 pounds over the permitted weight of 134,000 pounds. The driver was issued one overweight citation, revoked his oversize/overweight permit and the semi-tractor and trailer were placed out of service for insufficient brakes.