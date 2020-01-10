Brown Bag Gardening Series Begins with a Panel Discussion on Local Food Growers



The public invited to bring their “brown bag” lunch and learn a little about gardening during four sessions presented by La Porte County Master Gardeners. The four sessions will focus on aspects of gardening from local food, attracting pollinators, landscape design, to learning about Potager gardens.

At the first session in the Brown Bag Gardening Series on Wednesday, January 15, a panel of local food growers will be present. The public is invited. The fee is just $5 for each session, which includes informational handouts, or $15 for all four sessions. No need to pre-register; just show up. For more information about the sessions in the Brown Bag Gardening Series, 219-324-9407 or visit lpmastergardener.com.