Celebrate MLK Day of Service by volunteering for DNR



Honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. by becoming a volunteer at one of Indiana’s DNR properties this year. DNR provides a variety of ways for citizens to make a difference in maintaining, improving, and restoring Indiana’s natural and cultural heritage. Several opportunities are available, including maintaining trails, helping in nature centers, sharing photography or artwork. DNR also welcomes citizens to bring their own unique talents to a volunteer opportunity. This is a great time to explore the DNR volunteer website for more information at on.IN.gov/dnrvolunteer. On Jan. 20, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, some properties will have self-directed service opportunities, such as litter pickup along trails. Check the DNR Calendar at calendar.dnr.IN.gov for lists of activities on Jan. 20 or for upcoming volunteer opportunities.