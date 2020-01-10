Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority announces selected teams for first ever HOME Innovation Round including LaPorte County



The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) announced the three teams that have been selected to participate in the agency’s first HOME Investment Partnerships Program Innovation Round and Project Development Training. The program will invest up to $6 million towards primarily the new construction of single-family homes in Elkhart, Hamilton and LaPorte counties. For LaPorte County the project lead is Housing Opportunities, Inc. in Michigan City. In October, IHCDA issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) seeking to select up to three non-profit respondents to propose an innovative affordable housing project to target an unmet need through the development of affordable rental and homeownership units.

