La Porte County Drug Task Force Gun Eradication Effort



The La Porte County Drug Task Force (LCDTF), announced the seizure of 52 illegally possessed handguns in 2019. These efforts were joint operations involving the Laporte County Drug Task Force (LCDTF), the ATF and the DEA. In late 2018, Laporte County, especially the Michigan City area, experienced an outbreak of gun violence, including several homicides. Many of the shootings were a direct result of Illegal gun possession. Administrators from the involved departments and agencies met and agreed that Illegal gun possession in LaPorte County was extremely high on the priority list. A gun eradication effort began on December 12th, 2018. Over the consecutive 52-week period, LCDTF detectives and agents pursued numerous illegal weapon possession cases. Lt. Tim Richardson lauded the efforts of the investigators and agents involved in year-long initiative. He asks the community to speak with their children and encourage an open dialogue regarding these dangerous firearms. Sheriff John Boyd, Michigan City Police Chief Dion Campbell, and LaPorte Police Chief Paul Brettin are encouraged by the number of illegally possessed firearms removed in 2019.