‘Like a Boss’ leads this week’s new releases

(NEW YORK) — Opening nationwide on Friday:

* Like a Boss — This comedy stars Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne as BFFs who create a trendy-but-struggling cosmetics company, which then is bought by a ruthless mogul, played by Salma Hayek. She soon swipes their ideas, setting up the underdogs to take down the makeup giant. Jennifer Coolidge, Natasha Rothwell and Billy Porter also star. Rated R.

* Underwater — This deep sea drama follows a group of scientists at the bottom of the ocean who must escape a group of creatures after an earthquake destroys their laboratory. Starring Kristen Stewart, Vincent Cassel, Jessica Henwick, John Gallagher Jr., Mamoudou Athie, and T.J. Miller. Rated PG-13.

Expanding to wide release on Friday:

* 1917 — Skyfall director Sam Mendez’s World War I epic tells the story of two young British soldiers — played by George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman — given an impossible mission to deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldier’s brothers, from walking into a deadly trap. Mark Strong, Andrew Scott, Richard Madden, Claire Duburcq, Colin Firth, and Benedict Cumberbatch also star. Rated R.

* Just Mercy — This fact-based drama is based on Bryan Stevenson’s 2014 New York Times best-selling memoir of the same name, chronicling Stevenson’s life as a civil right activist who founded the Equal Justice Initiative, a legal center for inmates who did not receive proper legal representation. Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx star respectively as Stevenson and his client. Straight Outta Compton‘s O’Shea Jackson Jr., Mudbound‘s Rob Morgan and Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson also star. Rated PG-13.

