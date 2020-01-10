UPDATE: On an arrest that was made in reference to the armed robbery that occurred at Charley’s Eastside Liquors on January 8th, 2020.

On January 8th, 2020 at approximately 11:00 A.M.; a male subject entered Charley’s Eastside Liquors located at 1509 E. Michigan Blvd. with a portion of his face covered and a blunt force object in his hand. This male subject demanded money from the cashier, which she supplied. The suspect took an amount of United States Currency and fled from the store. Initial responding officers gathered all the evidence that was observed from the scene, including obtaining images from the liquor stores video surveillance system. The immediate area was searched, and the suspect was not located. Images that were obtained from the video surveillance system were distributed to all officers within the Michigan City Police Department in an attempt to identify the suspect.

On Thursday January 9th, 2020 at approximately 9:00 A.M.; Officer Al Schutz and Officer Dave Baker were in the area of E 6th Street and Cedar Street, when Officer Schutz observed a subject walking in the area that was wearing clothing that was identical to that of the suspect in the Charley’s Eastside Liquors robbery on the previous day. This subject was identified as Kenneth Ashley, 62 years of age. Ashley was transported to the Michigan City Police Department for further investigation. Detective/Sergeant Kevin Urbanczyk and other detectives of the Michigan City Police Department Detective Division fully investigated this incident. During the course of the investigation, additional evidence was obtained, and Ashley was positively identified as the suspect involved in the armed robbery of Charley’s Eastside Liquors.

On Friday January 10th, 2020; Kenneth Wayne Ashley was formally charged in La Porte County Superior Court #1 with one count of Armed Robbery as a Level 3-Felony. Ashley is currently being held at the La Porte County Jail on a $25,000 cash only bond. Ashley will have his initial court appearance in La Porte County Superior Court #1 on Tuesday January 14th, 2020 at 8:30 A.M.

Chief Dion Campbell would like to commend the communication and teamwork shown in this investigation between the investigative and patrol divisions. Chief Campbell states, “It is because of the open line of communication and teamwork between all divisions within this agency that allows serious crimes such as this to come to a speedy conclusion.” Chief Campbell applauds the efforts of Officer Schutz and Officer Baker for having the situational awareness to identify this subject and take swift action to protect the citizens of Michigan City.

The investigation is ongoing and future arrests/charges are possible. If anyone has any information that would assist in this investigation, please contact Detective/Sergeant Kevin Urbanczyk at 219-874-3221 Ext: 1042.