Architecture Talk at Barker Mansion

A free architecture talk will be offered at Michigan City’s Barker Mansion on Saturday, January 18 at 2 pm CST. The mansion’s newest Heritage Interpreter, Lillie Magers-Pershing, will lead the 30-minute discussion. Magers-Pershing comes from South Bend, where she also leads tours at the historic Oliver Mansion.Her talk will consist of photographic images, many historic, detailing the finer design elements of the mansion. After the program, guests are welcome to take a self-guided tour of the mansion for fee of $5 per youth/senior and $8 per adult. Reservations are not needed.The Barker Mansion is located at 631 Washington Street. Visit www.barkermansion.com or call 219-873-1520 for details.