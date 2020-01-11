Road Rage Incident on I-94, One Arrested



Friday morning at approximately just before 10:30 a.m., the Indiana State Police Regional Dispatch Center in Lowell received a report of a subject displaying a firearm on I-94 in Porter County. Troopers located the suspect vehicle and initiated a traffic stop for speeding on I-80 near Burr Street. Further investigation revealed that the suspect was in possession of a loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun. Trooper Potesta determined that 31 year old Steven D. Krucina, of Valparaiso, had been cut off by the driver of a silver Honda SUV in the area of I-94 and State Road 249. In response, Krucina displayed a handgun and pointed it at the other driver. No shots were fired and no injuries were reported. Krucina was transported to Porter County Jail where he was charged with pointing a firearm.Senior Trooper Potesta reminds motorists involved in a road rage incident to safely create distance from other involved parties and not to attempt to handle the situation on their own. After distance is created motorists should contact 911 and report as much information as possible to dispatchers.