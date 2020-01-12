Bomb Threat Investigated, Found False at Valparaiso High School

During the Friday afternoon lunches at Valparaiso High School, students were overheard discussing a potential bomb threat within the school. School staff and law enforcement were immediately notified by those students who had heard the comments and an investigation ensued. The students were quickly identified and spoken with. The threat was found to have no credibility and the students admitted to be joking about any such action. School officials and the Valparaiso Police Department are confident the school is safe for normal operations. VPD is advising parents to educate your children about the dangers of making any such statements regarding school violence and remind them to report any such actions to the school and police authorities if they are made aware of a potential harmful situation.