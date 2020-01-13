Abby Huntsman’s leaving ‘The View’

ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua(NEW YORK) — Abby Huntsman is leaving The View.

During Monday’s show, Huntsman revealed she’s departing to support her father, former Ambassador Jon Huntsman, who’s running for governor of Utah.

Abby’s decision will also give her more time to spend with her family. She and her husband, Jeffrey Bruce Livingston, welcomed twins last June.

After joining the ABC chat show in September of 2018, the former Fox & Friends Weekend co-host leaves Meghan McCain as the sole conservative voice, opposite Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and Sonny Hostin.

