Actor Adam Pally on punching "Baby Yoda" in ‘The Mandalorian’: "[He’s] a bit of a diva"

L-R: Pally, Sudekis/Disney+(LOS ANGELES) — Television’s biggest villain of 2019 is speaking out: Adam Pally wants to set the record straight about giving Baby Yoda a knuckle sandwich.

In the final chapter of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, Happy Endings veteran Pally and SNL‘s Jason Sudeikis played the two speeder-bike-riding Scout Troopers who smacked Baby Yoda, after murdering Nick Nolte’s character Kuiil and kidnapping the Force-sensitive tyke.

Pally’s trooper gave it to Baby Yoda — officially dubbed The Child — the worst, straight up punching it after the critter bit him.

At the Television Critics Association’s Winter Press Tour, Pally — a self-described “huge” Star Wars fan — credits his pal and Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau for getting him the job. The pair also crossed paths on Iron Man 3, which Favreau starred in and co-produced.

Pally recalls of his Mandalorian scene, “I remember the first take that I did when I punched [Baby Yoda]…They called ‘Cut!’ and Jon, who was watching on a monitor in his office, he came down from this office and said, ‘I just want to let you know that this is the hero [the main prop] Yoda and it costs, like, $5 million. So while I want you to hit it, I just want you to know that.’ Because I think I took a big swing at it. And the next three takes I missed, because I was so nervous.” Pally jokes, “I gotta tell you, the truth is that Baby Yoda is a bit of a diva. He’s constantly vaping.” The Mandalorian is produced by Disney, parent company of ABC News. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.