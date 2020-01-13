India’s ruling party lawmaker threatens to shoot protesters


The head of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party in the state of West Bengal has threatened to shoot and jail people demonstrating against a new citizenship law that has spurred a month of nationwide protests



