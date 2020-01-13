Jeff Santana Files Candidacy For 3rd Term For Laporte County Council At Large



Jeff Santana has filed his candidacy for a 3rd Term for Laporte County Council At Large. Santana stated he has been very emphatic and passionate in saving all the taxpayers money, which by the way, I too am a taxpayer and watch the spending of dollars closely. I could list numerous accomplishments that the Council has made during my first 2 terms, but in doing so I could fill up a whole newspaper page. Santana said being retired from Michigan City Fire Dept., in which he served over 28 years, has allowed me to have the time for the position and a way for him to continue to serve and give back to the people of LaPorte County. He said “I’m a people person that loves the interaction with others and enjoys problem solving when called upon.” He said “I receive lots of calls from citizens when they are having problems and don’t know where to turn when they are dealing with County issues.” We have a great group of employees and Department Heads in the County that when called upon by me get whatever the task at hand investigated and resolved. This is truly a position that I take to heart and will continue to work, represent and be All the taxpayers voices in LaPorte County Government! Santana said the future of LaPorte County is Now and with the 2 newly elected Mayors in our 2 largest cities progress is coming and there is going to be some exciting times in the upcoming years! I have never been labeled a “rubber stamp” and will continue to work with all officials regardless of their political affiliation. I have and will continue to be accessible to all residents and kindly ask for your support in the upcoming May 5th primary election! Santana wants to make sure that any and all he can assist contact him at the following:

Home # 219-874-8832

Cell # 219-873-4876

Email [email protected]