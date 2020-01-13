Michigan City man arrested on weapons and drug charges

On Thursday, in Michigan City 46 year old Edward Lee Sanders was arrested on drug and weapons possession charges. Shortly after 5:00 p.m. on January 2nd, Officer Adam Brinkman was on duty patrol when he observed a Dodge Charger commit a traffic infraction. Officer Brinkman conducted a traffic stop on the Dodge in the 900 block of Wabash Street. Immediately after, Officer Brinkman was assisted by Officer Mike Oberle, and his K-9 partner Axel, along with Troopers from Indiana State Police. K9 Axel alerted for the presence of narcotics on the Dodge Charger. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a significant amount of illegal drugs, and a firearm. Detectives from the LaPorte County Drug Task Force were called in to assist in the investigation. Detectives discovered that Sanders was in possession of illegal narcotics which had a street value of over $17,000. Over the course of the investigation, Edward Lee Sanders was arrested on gun and drug charges related to this incident. Sanders was arrested on the charges of dealing in cocaine, dealing in heroin, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.


