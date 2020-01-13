Police search for missing girl who ‘willingly’ left home with unknown person

Dearborn Police Department(DEARBORN, Mich.) — Authorities in Michigan are searching for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen Saturday leaving her home with an unknown person.

Video shows Reem Alsaidi getting into someone’s white or grey sedan which pulled up in front of her residence in Dearborn, Michigan, on Saturday at around 5:15 a.m. local time. Detectives believe the teenager appears to “willingly” leave her home and enter the car, according to a press release from the Dearborn Police Department.

Alsaidi is described as an Arab-American girl with long dark hair and brown eyes. She is 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds, police said.

It was unknown what clothing Alsaidi might be wearing, but police say she was last seen with a backpack.

Anyone with information on Alsaidi’s whereabouts or the case is asked to contact the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2241.

