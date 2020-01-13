The Michigan City and La Porte communities will be the location of two wellness screenings

The Michigan City and La Porte communities will be the location of two wellness screenings provided by the Wellness Outreach department of La Porte Hospital. Screenings offered include a blood glucose screening and a depression screening. Information about cervical cancer will also be available. These events are free and registration is not required. Stop by between 8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. for screenings and to chat with a wellness coach. Wednesday, January 15: Wellness Screening in the lobby of the Physician Offices at 3777 N. Frontage Road, Michigan City, 8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 21: Wellness Screening in the Lobby at La Porte Hospital, 1007 Lincolnway, La Porte, 8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.