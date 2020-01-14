Bus falls into sinkhole on road in China; 10 dead or missing

Authorities say a bus plunged into a sinkhole on a city street in northwestern China, killing at least six people and leaving four missing

Authorities say a bus plunged into a sinkhole on a city street in northwestern China, killing at least six people and leaving four missing