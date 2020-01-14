German government signs $96 billion rail infrastructure plan

The German government has signed a deal with state-owned train operator Deutsche Bahn to inject almost $100 billion into the country’s rail infrastructure over the next decade

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

German government signs $96 billion rail infrastructure plan

The German government has signed a deal with state-owned train operator Deutsche Bahn to inject almost $100 billion into the country’s rail infrastructure over the next decade