House committees release new texts for use in upcoming impeachment trial

dkfielding/iStock(WASHINGTON) — The chairs of three House committees on Tuesday transmitted additional evidence to the House Judiciary Committee for referral to the Senate, just hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signaled her intention to pass articles of impeachment to the upper chamber.

The records released by the intelligence, oversight and foreign affairs committees include new information provided by Lev Parnas, an associate of President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, as part of a subpoena request dating back to September as part of the House impeachment inquiry. Over the weekend, Parnas’ counsel announced he had handed over records to the committees.

The 59 pages of records include WhatsApp messages, emails and handwritten letters that describe an attempted meeting between Giuliani and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and an effort to remove U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch from her post. One exchange appears to suggest Parnas and his associates had Yovanovitch under surveillance in Kyiv.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

