MGM Resorts selling MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay for about $2.5B


Posted on: January 14th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

MGM Resorts International is selling the MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay resorts and casinos on the Las Vegas Strip to a joint venture for about $2.5 billion



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

MGM Resorts selling MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay for about $2.5B


Posted on: January 14th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

MGM Resorts International is selling the MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay resorts and casinos on the Las Vegas Strip to a joint venture for about $2.5 billion



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.