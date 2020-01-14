Nevada sees record level of tax revenue from marijuana sales


Posted on: January 14th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The Nevada Department of Taxation says marijuana tax revenue collection in October was the largest since legal recreational sales began in 2017



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Nevada sees record level of tax revenue from marijuana sales


Posted on: January 14th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

The Nevada Department of Taxation says marijuana tax revenue collection in October was the largest since legal recreational sales began in 2017



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.