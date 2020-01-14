Rights group criticizes Rwanda’s ruling on former officers

Human Rights Watch says the decision by Rwanda’s Court of Appeal upholding the conviction of two former high-ranking army officers fits a pattern of government repression of critics

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Rights group criticizes Rwanda’s ruling on former officers

Human Rights Watch says the decision by Rwanda’s Court of Appeal upholding the conviction of two former high-ranking army officers fits a pattern of government repression of critics