"Who the hell is that guy?" New look at ‘Black Widow’ teases the baddie Taskmaster

Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — Football fans watching the the National Championship game between the Clemson Tigers and the LSU Tigers on ESPN Monday night got an eyeful of Marvel Studios’ next movie, Black Widow, courtesy of a new trailer.

The trailer, also released online, gives a bit more back story of the standalone movie starring Scarlett Johansson’s titular super spy.

Directed by Cate Shortland — Marvel’s first solo female director — the movie takes place after the events of Captain America: Civil War, and before Johansson’s character’s sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame.

We learn her Natasha Romanoff is on the run, and reunites with her spy “family,” including Johansson’s fellow newly minted Oscar nominee Florence Pugh as Yelena; David Harbour as Alexei/The Red Guardian, sort of the Russian knockoff of Captain America; and Oscar-winner Rachel Weisz as Melina.

“I was trying to do something good,” Romanoff tells her ‘sister,’ played by Pugh. “Be more than just be a trained killer.”

“You’re fooling yourself,” Pugh replies. “We are still both trained killers.”

Together, they must band together to unravel a deadly conspiracy — seemingly a new army of ‘widow’ assassins — and take on one of Marvel Comics’ classic villains, Taskmaster, a fearsome mercenary with the uncanny ability to mimic the fighting style of anyone who crosses his path.

That skill is teased in the new clip, when Widow faces off with him on a bridge and the warrior perfectly mirrors her ‘superhero landing.’

Black Widow, the first of Marvel Studios’ Phase Four MCU films, opens May 1.

