Putin announces constitutional reform, his PM steps down


Posted on: January 15th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

President Vladimir Putin has engineered a surprise shakeup of Russia’s leadership and proposed changes to the constitution that could keep him in power after the end of his term in 2024



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Putin announces constitutional reform, his PM steps down


Posted on: January 15th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

President Vladimir Putin has engineered a surprise shakeup of Russia’s leadership and proposed changes to the constitution that could keep him in power after the end of his term in 2024



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Franklin Clinic of Michigan City