Spotify launches ‘pawfect’ playlist for pets and shares fun facts about animal lovers
hocus-focus/iStock(NEW YORK) — Spotify dug up some dirt — the good kind — to create a fun new music genre for pet lovers and their furry friends.
“We dug our paws into the subject and conducted a study on how pet owners use music with their pets. We found that 71% of pet owners surveyed play music for their pets,” the streaming service said in a press release.
Did you know 69% of pet owners sing to their pets? TBH, we’re not that surprised. These stats are barking good. 🐶 #SpotifyPets https://t.co/k2XmzrUlch
Spotify looked at data conducted from an online survey with 5,000 pet owners in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Spain and Italy.
The surveys found that 8 in 10 pet owners believe their pets like music and 71% have played music for their pets while 57% said they dance with their pet and 69% sing to them.
Almost 1 in 5 pet owners also named their pet in an ode to their favorite musician or band.
The top 5 artist-influenced pet names include Bob Marley, Elvis, Freddie Mercury, Bowie and Ozzy.
Spotify also unleashed a few more fun facts like 55% of pet owners think their pet has the same taste in music as their human and 53% said if they really had to choose, they’d pick their pet over their partner.
Here’s how you can build a playlist for your pet on Spotify
- To start, pick your pet. The animal options include dog, cat, bird, hampster and iguana.
- Then select some choices about the pet’s disposition on a sliding scale.
- The range lets the listener select if the pet is more relaxed or energetic, shy or friendly and lastly, more apathetic or curious.
- Spotify users can name the playlist after their pet and upload a photo of the animal to their account.
- Users then enter in the pet’s name and voila! A playlist is ready to stream.
