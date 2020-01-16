Indiana State Board of Education Approves Teacher Preparation Programs, Ends K12 Interventions

The Indiana State Board of Education (Board) met yesterday for its January business meeting and considered approval of two teacher preparation programs. The Board also ended interventions in two school districts.The Board unanimously approved teacher preparation programs at Manchester University and Vincennes University.Board members voted 10-0 to return Theodore Roosevelt College and Career Academy to Gary Community School Corporation, ending the Board’s intervention.Following a presentation from Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS), the Board voted 6-2 to return control of Emma Donnan, Emmerich Manual, and Thomas Carr Howe to IPS, ending the Board’s intervention. The Board will next meet on February 5, 2020 in Indianapolis.