January is National Mentoring Month – LaPorte County Mentoring Collaboration Offers Ways to Connect



Last year, January was proclaimed as National Mentoring Month in La Porte and Michigan City by each of the respective acting Mayors, inviting our community to celebrate the benefits of mentoring and the impact it has on young people. The Collaborative is hosting a special luncheon “Celebrating Our Youth” on January 30th at the Silver Palace from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Tickets are available from any of the agencies involved in Mentoring Collaborative or RSVP to [email protected] by 1/22/2020. Community members are invited to enjoy luncheon event to learn about how local organizations are changing lives and impacting our community through the power of mentoring. Organizations include:

Youth serving agencies involved in this collaborative

Youth Service Bureau’s School Buddies Program

The Boys & Girls Club’s Al Whitlow Experience

Family Advocate’s CYA Program

MCAS Safe Harbor’s H40 Mentoring Progra