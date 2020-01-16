We all stream for ice cream: Ben & Jerry’s announces new flavor: "Netflix and Chill’d"

Ben & Jerry’s(VERMONT) — While ice cream is the traditional balm for when a relationship goes wrong, Ben & Jerry’s has collaborated with Netflix for a flavor that references that night-in when a modern coupling goes right: it’s called Netflix and Chill’d.

The Vermont-based company describes the new flavor as, “an indulgent production starring peanut butter ice cream, sweet & salty pretzel swirls & fudge brownies.”

Their website adds, “Whether you’re streaming a laugh-out-loud comedy, an edge-of-your-seat drama, or a hey-I-didn’t-know-that documentary, it’s not complete without a tasty treat and a few of your favorite friends.”

Netflix & Chilll’d is now available in pints around the globe, as is the streaming giant.

Oh, and to make sure that night-in goes… to plan — even if you’re lactose intolerant — it will be available in the U.S. as a non-dairy flavor.

