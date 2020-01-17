10,000 Hoosiers Have Completed High-Demand Workforce Certificates


Posted on: January 17th, 2020 by Ric Federighi No Comments


Gov. Holcomb announced updated workforce figures during his annual Indiana State of the State address earlier this week. More than 10,000 Hoosiers have completed a high-demand certificate program through Indiana’s Next Level Jobs Workforce Ready Grant, which provides tuition-free certificates in five of the state’s most sought-after sectors, including health and life sciences; IT and business services; building and construction, transportation and logistics; and advanced manufacturing. Additionally, more than 900 employers have taken advantage of the state’s Employer Training Grant to train more than 9,000 employees.



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.