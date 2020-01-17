10,000 Hoosiers Have Completed High-Demand Workforce Certificates



Gov. Holcomb announced updated workforce figures during his annual Indiana State of the State address earlier this week. More than 10,000 Hoosiers have completed a high-demand certificate program through Indiana’s Next Level Jobs Workforce Ready Grant, which provides tuition-free certificates in five of the state’s most sought-after sectors, including health and life sciences; IT and business services; building and construction, transportation and logistics; and advanced manufacturing. Additionally, more than 900 employers have taken advantage of the state’s Employer Training Grant to train more than 9,000 employees.