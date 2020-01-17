‘Bad Boys for Life’ and ‘Dolittle’ head to theaters this weekend

Ben Rothstein(NEW YORK) — Opening nationwide on Friday:

* Bad Boys for Life — Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back for a third ride in the action comedy franchise, following 1995’s Bad Boys and 2003’s Bad Boys II. The latest installment finds the two detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett reuniting once again when someone starts murdering people involved in an old case. Also starring Vanessa Hudgens, and returning cast member Joe Pantoliano. Rated R.

* Dolittle — The latest reboot of the Doctor Dolittle films stars Robert Downey Jr. as the titular character — a Victorian-era physician who discovers he can talk to animals. A recluse since the death of his wife seven years earlier, he — along with his animal friends — reluctantly sets sail on an epic adventure to a mythical island in search of a cure for a gravely ill Queen Victoria, played by Jessie Buckley. The voice cast includes Emma Thompson, Rami Malek, John Cena, Kumail Nanjiani, Octavia Spencer, Tom Holland, Craig Robinson, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, and Marion Cotillard. Rated PG.

