Huawei CFO lawyers say her alleged crimes no crime in Canada


Posted on: January 17th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Defense lawyers argue a senior executive of the Chinese tech giant Huawei should not be extradited to the U.S. because her actions would not be considered crimes under Canadian law



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Huawei CFO lawyers say her alleged crimes no crime in Canada


Posted on: January 17th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Defense lawyers argue a senior executive of the Chinese tech giant Huawei should not be extradited to the U.S. because her actions would not be considered crimes under Canadian law



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

WIMS
Seymour Sales and Service