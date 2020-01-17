Ken Starr, Robert Ray and Alan Dershowitz joining Trump impeachment trial legal team

Ken Starr is seen here during a 2018 interview with ABC News. (ABC News)(WASHINGTON) — Former independent counsels Ken Starr and Robert Ray are expected to join President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial legal team, a source familiar with the plans told ABC News Friday.

Former Harvard Law School professor Alan Dershowitz is joining the team as well, his office confirmed in a statement. It said he will help argue in the president’s defense on the Senate floor.

“Professor Dershowitz will present oral arguments at the Senate trial to address the constitutional arguments against impeachment and removal.,” the statement said. “While Professor Dershowitz is non partisan when it comes to the Constitution—he opposed the impeachment of President Bill Clinton and voted for Hillary Clinton— he believes the issues at stake go to the heart of our enduring Constitution. He is participating in this impeachment trial to defend the integrity of the Constitution and to prevent the creation of a dangerous constitutional precedent.”

A senior administration official confirmed that Starr, Ray and Dershowitz will be part of the president’s team.

Starr was a central player in the impeachment case against President Bill Clinton.

White House counsel Pat Cipollone and one of the president’s personal lawyers, Jay Sekulow, will still be leading the defense, according to the source.

The developments come ahead of opening arguments in the trial scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.