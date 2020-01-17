Reminders for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The South Shore Line will operate a regular weekday train schedule on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. All ticket offices will observe regular hours. In respect of Martin Luther King Jr Day, Monday, January 20th, the Michigan City Urban Enterprise Association has cancelled their January meeting. The monthly board meeting will resume in February. The Michigan City Refuse Department will be closed Monday, January 20, 2020 to observe the Martin Luther King Jr Holiday. Trash pickup will resume on Tuesday, January 21st, and delayed a day for the remainder of the week.