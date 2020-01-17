The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) will start accepting tax filings

The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) will start accepting tax filings for the 2020 individual income tax season on Monday, Jan. 27th. Customers will have until April 15, to file their tax returns and pay any taxes owed. Customers can file their individual taxes online through a certified vendor, with a tax professional or by mailing in paper forms and documentation. If individuals have questions, they are encouraged to call DOR Customer Service at 317-232-2240, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., EST or visit a district office location. DOR encourages customers not to file their individual taxes prior to the Jan. 27 start date or before all necessary documentation has been obtained. Attempting to file without all documents can result in a lengthy delay in processing, ultimately postponing any refund a customer may receive. All employers are required to mail wage statements by Jan. 31 for the previous calendar year. Using end-of-the-year pay stubs is not recommended to complete individual tax returns, as it is not often an accurate reflection of all income received. By using inaccurate information to file, individuals will need to submit an amended return later, costing them both time and money. Customers must remember that any return sent without all the proper documentation will result in the return being put on hold for future processing and/or investigation. (For more information on what documents are needed to file an individual tax return, visit DOR’s website at dor.in.gov/6487.htm.)