United Way of La Porte County Lip Sync Contest

LIP SYNC BATTLE

$50 per person

$25 per vote

All proceeds benefit critical social services support at United Way

Friday, March 13, 2020

Blue Chip Casino Hotel & Spa – Stardust Event Center

6 PM – 10 PM

Lip Sync contestants battle it out on the stage at the Stardust Event Center for United Way. Single acts, duos, or groups are dress the part, dance, and lip sync for several top awards. Funds are raised through mobile votes, sponsorships, and during the night of the event.

422 Franklin Street, Suite D

Michigan City, IN 46360

(219) 210-3534