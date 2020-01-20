Ashley Graham welcomes a baby boy: "Our lives changed for the better"

ABC/Rick Rowell(LOS ANGELES) — Ashley Graham has given birth to a baby boy.

The model and her husband, Justin Ervin, welcomed their first child together on Saturday and shared the happy news on their Instagram Stories Monday.

“At 6:00pm on Saturday our lives changed for the better,” Graham wrote in the post, along with a heart emoji.

She added, “Thank you all for your love and support during this incredible time.”

Further details, like the baby’s name, have not yet been revealed.

Graham, 32, announced her pregnancy back in August on her ninth wedding anniversary.

“Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life,” she wrote on Instagram. “It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin. Life is about to get even better.”

A few months later, she revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that they were having a boy.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.