‘Bad Boys’ for Life delivers box office-topping $68.1 million MLK weekend debut

Ben Rothstein(NEW YORK) — Bad Boys for Life exceeded expectations, delivering an estimated $59.17 million, the second largest January three-day debut, behind 2015’s American Sniper with $89.26 million. It also stands to be generate the second best Martin Luther King weekend four-day performance, topping 2014’s Ride Along. It also stands to become Sony’s largest R-rated opening ever, topping 22 Jump Street‘s $57 million opening for back in 2014.

Overseas, Bad Boys for Life, the third outing for Will Smith and Martin Lawrence following 1995’s Bad Boys and 2003’s Bad Boys II, brought in an estimated $38.6 million.

The weekend’s other new release, the Robert Downey Jr. led Dolittle, also exceeded expectations, though finishing in a distant second with an estimated $22.5 million over three days and $31 million for the long weekend.

Last week’s number one film, the World War I epic 1917 dropped to third place in its second week of wide release, grabbing an estimated $22 million from Friday through Sunday and $30 million for the four-day weekend.

Jumanji: The Next Level took fourth place with an estimated $9.565 million over the three-day weekend and $12.57 for the holiday weekend.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker rounded the top five with an additional; $8.37 million over the three-day weekend, with $10.6 million expected over four-days.

Here are the top 10 movies Friday through Sunday, with estimated domestic box office earnings:

1. Bad Boy for Life, $59.17 million

2. Dolittle, $22.5 million

3. 1917, $22 million

4. Jumanji: The Next Level, $9.565 million

5. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, $8.37 million

6. Just Mercy, $6 million

7. Little Women, $5.9 million

8. Knives Out, $4.3 million

9. Like a Boss, $3.8 million

10. Frozen 2, $3.7 million

