Dwayne Johnson reflects on father’s sudden death: “Didn’t get a chance to say goodbye”

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — In an Instagram video posted Sunday, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson reflected on his father’s sudden death last week and thanked fans for their support.

His father, former wrestler Rocky Johnson, passed away Wednesday at the age of 75.

“As you know, I lost my old man a few days ago. I lost him just like that, didn’t get a chance to say goodbye to him,” Johnson says in the video.

He adds, “I would give anything right now to give him a big ole hug and a big ole kiss before he crossed over and just say thank you and I love you and I respect you. I didn’t get a chance to say that, but such is life as many of you know.”

Johnson went on to reveal his father’s cause of death, saying it happened “very quickly.”

“He had not been feeling well. He’d been battling a cold and infection and on Tuesday he had what’s called a deep vein thrombosis, which is essentially a blood clot in the leg,” Johnson explained. “It was a big ole blood clot that broke free, traveled up his body, and went right to his lung, clotted his lung and he died very quickly from a massive heart attack.”

He added, “That did give me great comfort because it wasn’t prolonged.”

Johnson revealed in another post Monday that he’s writing his father’s eulogy. “Written a lot of things over the years, but nothing prepared me for this one,” he wrote.

