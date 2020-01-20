Shooting reclassified to homicide after Chicago man dies 9 years later from wounds

iStock(CHICAGO) — Chicago police reclassified a 9-year-old shooting case as a homicide Monday after a man succumbed to his gunshot wounds last week.

Marco Rainge, 41, was shot multiple times in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood back on Oct. 12, 2010, according to the Cook County Medical examiner’s office. Although he was in critical condition following the incident, he survived shots to the arm, chest and hip, according to the police.

Rainge was allegedly uncooperative with officers and no arrests were made, a police spokesman said in a statement. Rainge died on Jan. 14 from those injuries, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office, which conducted an autopsy Sunday.

Chicago police said they were now investigating the incident as a homicide instead of an aggravated battery case. As of Monday afternoon, they had made no arrests or named any suspects.

