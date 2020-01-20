You’re invited to Rittenhouse Village At Michigan City for our 11th Annual Valentine’s Bazaar Event.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8TH

11th Annual Valentine’s Bazaar Event. Our community will be your one-stop-shop for all your Valentine’s Day and Birthday gift needs.

WIMS 95.1 FM/1420AM will be joining us for a special live broadcast as Chef Evans, with 17 years of professional culinary experience, dazzles uswith a one-of-a-kind Rittenhouse Bake Sale and Breakfast. Proceeds from

breakfast and booth rentals will go to Alzheimer’s & Dementia Services of Northern Indiana, who have been raising money to help patients,families and caregivers facing the challenges imposed by Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia.

By Discovery Senior Living AT MICHIGAN CITY

RITTENHOUSE

BREAKFAST SERVED 8:30am – 9:30am | VENDORS OPEN 9:00am – 1:00pm

PROCEEDS TO BENEFIT:Alzheimer’s & Dementia Services of Northern Indiana

BAKE SALE AND BREAKFAST | TICKETS $6 (SOLD AT DOOR) RSVP TO 219.262.0267 BY FEBRUARY 6TH