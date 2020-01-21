Christina Milian welcomes "simply perfect" newborn son with Matt Pokora

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Looks like model Ashley Graham wasn’t the only celebrity who announced the birth to a baby boy on Monday. Actress Christina Milian is head over heels in love with her little bundle of joy, who came into the world on Martin Luther King Day.

The Love Don’t Cost a Thing actress and boyfriend Matt Pokora sweetly announced the arrival of baby Isaiah on Monday with dual Instagram posts.

Wrote Milian against a black and white photo of Isiah’s tiny hand wrapped around her finger, “And so we begin. Isaiah 1/20/20. Simply perfect. The world is yours Son. Love, Mom & Dad.”

Pokora gushed about his newborn son, his first child, in his native French language that roughly translates to, “Once upon a time there was Isaiah, born on 20/01/2020 … it’s up to you to write the rest … Welcome my son.” He also included a black and white photo of his child sweetly holding onto his index finger.

Milian’s friends rushed to congratulate her on her new bundle of joy.

“Ahhhhh congratulations!!!!,” Gushed pregnant Jenna Dewan, who is expecting a child herself sometime this year. ” So happy for you!!!!”

Gabrielle Union also congratulated, “OMGGGGGG so happy for you mama!!! Congratulations!!!!!” and spammed her with a series of golden heart emojis.

Isiah is the “Dip It Low” singer’s second child. He joins his nine-year-old half-sister Violet Madison, whom Milian shares with ex The-Dream.

