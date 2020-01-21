Three rockets fired into Baghdad’s Green Zone as protests grow; no casualties

CT757fan/iStock(BAGHDAD) — Three rockets were fired into Baghdad’s Green Zone, the heavily fortified area of the capital that houses the U.S. embassy, government buildings and U.S. service members.

The Katyusha rockets landed “in the vicinity of the Green Zone,” but caused no casualties, according to Iraqi officials.

A U.S. military spokesman in Baghdad said they could hear the rockets at the military and embassy compound areas.

Rocket attacks on the Green Zone are very common.

There were at least two attacks just weeks ago, including most recently on Jan. 8 and previously on Jan. 4 and 5. There were no known casualties in any of the attacks.

The rocket attacks early in January were attributed to a response to the U.S. drone attack that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani outside Baghdad Airport.

Protests again surged in Baghdad on Monday with several people reported injured.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.