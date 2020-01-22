LCSO ANNOUNCES 2020 HOOSIER STAR AUDITIONS



The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra is looking for contestants for the 15th annual Hoosier Star competition. Hoosier Star is open to amateur singers of all musical styles and age groups. Competitors in both the youth and adult categories can compete individually or as a duet. Auditions will be held at the La Porte Little Theatre , 218 A Street , on Saturday, March 21 from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM (CDT) and Sunday, March 22 from Noon to 5:00 PM (CDT) . The ten Hoosier Star finalists will perform along with the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra on Saturday, September 12 at the La Porte Civic Auditorium . Audience members, as well as a panel of judges, will choose the final two winners in each age division based on that night’s performances. First and second place in the Youth Division will received $1,000 and $500 respectively. First and second place winners in the Adult Division will win $1,000 and $500 respectively. Registration forms can be found at www.hoosierstar.com . Contestants are encouraged to pre-register for a guaranteed time slot. The registration fee for the audition is $20 per person or duet. If a competitor would like to audition as a soloist and a duet, they must submit two separate audition forms, including separate fees. Audition applications must be in by March 16 in order to receive a guaranteed time slot. Walk-ins are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis during the audition dates. Hoosier Star is open to amateur soloists and duets only; no group performances may enter, and both competitors in a duet must be from the same age division. For auditions, applicants may provide their own accompanist, use a CD with no lead vocals, supply a digital mp3-capable device, or sing a capella. A contestant of any age must be an amateur vocalist and must be a resident of the state of Indiana or Southwest Michigan. For more information and to download an audition or rule form please visit www.hoosierstar.com , contact [email protected] or call 219-362-9020. Applicants will be notified of their assigned audition date and time within a week prior to the auditions.

