Two Separate Arrests Made for Marijuana and Weapon Offenses On Toll Road

The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office announces the arrests of an Ohio woman and a New York man for drug and weapon offenses. On Tuesday, during the late morning, Deputy Wade Wallace was working the Domestic Highway Enforcement (DHE) program along the Indiana Toll Road. Deputy Wallace was monitoring eastbound traffic at the 52-mile marker. He observed a passenger vehicle traveling eastbound that gained his attention. As the vehicle passed, he observed the vehicle committing a traffic infraction. He observed another traffic infraction being committed by the same vehicle. Deputy Wallace initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle inside the service area. The driver was identified as 34 year old Amanda J. Salmons of Cortland, Ohio. As the traffic stop progressed, a large quantity of an Marijuana was located. She was arrested for Dealing in Marijuana. Deputy Jon Samuelson, his K-9 partner Bosco and Deputy Justin Phillips assisted at the scene of the traffic stop. Less than two hours later, Deputy Samuelson, also working DHE, was traveling westbound on the Indiana Toll Road near the 58-mile marker. He was traveling behind a pickup truck that gained his attention. Samuelson observed the pickup truck commit two traffic infractions. A short time later, he initiated a traffic stop. The driver was identified as 34 year old Tshaka M. Brown of Webster, New York. As the traffic stop progressed, maijuana and a firearm was located. Brown was arrested for possession of a handgun without a license and possession of marijuana.

