Various Michigan City Boards Accepting Applications



There are numerous boards and commissions in Michigan City to which the Mayor appoints members. These boards and commissions play a vital role providing advice and counsel to city government on a wide-range of issues, including public safety, education, housing, economic development, architecture and planning and other matters affecting the quality of life in our community. Membership consists of individuals from a variety of backgrounds, all who share a commitment to public service. Board functions and the appointment process vary from board to board. The size of the board, criteria for membership, and member terms are set forth in most cases by an enabling state statute, city ordinance, or Executive Order. The City of Michigan City welcomes applications from members of the public who may wish to volunteer their time and expertise on behalf of the important work of these boards. Applicants may submit their written applications for consideration directly to the Office of the Mayor at City Hall.