Firefighting plane crashes in Australia, killing 3 Americans
Three Americans have died when a C-130 Hercules aerial water tanker crashed while battling wildfires in the Snowy Monaro region of Australia’s southern New South Wales state
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Firefighting plane crashes in Australia, killing 3 Americans
Three Americans have died when a C-130 Hercules aerial water tanker crashed while battling wildfires in the Snowy Monaro region of Australia’s southern New South Wales state
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.