Manhunt underway in Seattle after shooting kills one, injures five others: Police

kali9/iStock(SEATTLE) — Police in Seattle are searching for suspects after one person was killed and at least five others wounded on Wednesday evening before fleeing the scene. Police said the shooting was not a random incident and started as an argument outside of a McDonald’s.

More than a dozen police cruisers and ambulances responded to the scene at around 5 p.m. local time amid reports of multiple victims being shot.

The Seattle Police Department said the male suspect fled and medics were providing first aid to the injured.



Authorities said among the injured was a 50-year-old woman in critical condition and a 9-year-old boy in “very serious” condition.

Susan Greg, a spokesperson from Harborview Medical Center, said they were treating seven patients. It’s unclear why there was a discrepancy in injuries between the police department and hospital, but police said the two others may have transported themselves.

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said at a press conference Wednesday night they are looking for multiple shooters, but the situation is murky and they’re not certain how many.

A law enforcement source briefed on the investigation told ABC News the motive for the shooting was possibly gang-related. Best confirmed gang units were on the scene, but would not expressly say the shooting was gang-related.

Video provided by Seattle ABC affiliate KOMO-TV showed multiple people being put on gurneys and loaded into ambulances.

The shooting happened at Fourth Avenue and Pine Street, about three blocks from the famous Pike Place Fish Market.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it was assisting the Seattle Police Department in the investigation.

