Whoopi Goldberg accepts Patrick Stewart’s invitation to reprise her ‘Star Trek’ role in ‘Picard’

ABC/Lou Rocco(NEW YORK) — Whoopi Goldberg was overcome with emotion after receiving a personal invitation from Sir Patrick Stewart to reprise her role as Guinan, the alien bartender she played from 1988-1993 on Star Trek: The Next Generation, for the second season of his new show Star Trek: Picard.

Stewart, 79, sweetly extended the invitation to his former costar during his Wednesday appearance on The View, much to the delight of View co-hosts Joy Behar, Meghan McCain and Sunny Hostin.

“I’m here with a formal invitation, and it’s for you, Whoopi,” Stewart announced. “Alex Kurtzman, who is the senior executive producer of Star Trek: Picard, and all his colleagues, of which I am one, want to invite you into the second season.”

“Yes, yes!” replied a shocked but enthusiastic Goldberg, who jumped to her feet and bearhugged Stewart as the audience broke out into a resounding standing ovation.

“This was one of the greatest experiences,” Goldberg, 64, gushed as she held back tears. “I’ve said this before, but Star Trek was one of the great experiences from the beginning to the end. It just. .. you know, I had the best, best, best time. Best time ever,” she added.

“I’m so glad to hear that,” Stewart happily responded. “Well, it was wonderful having you, and we can’t wait to have you with us one more time.”

Star Trek: Picard premieres Thursday on the streaming platform CBS All Access.

