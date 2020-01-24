Indiana State Department Of Health Launches Effort To Help Prevent Child Fatalities



The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) has launched a new pilot program aimed at reducing serious injuries to children caused by abuse or neglect with support from a new federal initiative. Through the Child Safety Forward grant, ISDH has partnered with the Indiana University School of Social Work to conduct the pilot program in Clark, Delaware and Grant counties. Working through the local Child Fatality Review teams, ISDH will also collaborate with the Indiana Department of Child Services to help identify cases for review. The U.S. Department of Justice Office for Victims of Crime is providing $750,000 over three years and assistance from experts in addressing child maltreatment injuries and fatalities. ISDH is one of five agencies nationwide that has been awarded a federal grant to reduce and prevent child abuse or neglect deaths and injuries. The initiative will: Engage the local Child Fatality Review teams to examine cases from 2014-18 to understand the risk factors and circumstances that contributed to the tragedies. Conduct a needs assessment to identify areas of opportunity for improved services and response. Recommend plans for intervention for a more coordinated response that can help strengthen services and prevent future incidents.